BCCI AGM could be delayed

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has already set September 28 as the deadline for state units to hold elections. But with few still sticking to their stance, even BCCI’s annual general meeting is likely to be delayed.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) is among the ones yet to comply with the new constitution of BCCI. Since it has already filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court seeking a few clarifications, the current impasse is likely to last at least a month beyond the scheduled deadline.

Last Friday, CoA relaxed its original deadline of September 14 to hold state elections by two weeks. While Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) later revealed that it would be in a position to host elections by September 28, TNCA and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had cited practical difficulties. Despite the rider that those state units that don’t complete their elections by September 28 will not be given right to vote in the BCCI AGM (scheduled on October 22), the units are ready to play the waiting game.

For instance, TNCA has an affidavit pending before the Supreme Court, seeking certain clarifications the original order. “The Supreme Court is yet to hear our plea and we believe it will come up before October 22. Without that hearing, we won’t be able to hold elections. Even in the affidavit, we have mentioned that CoA cannot go ahead with the BCCI AGM until our side is heard,” a TNCA official said.

While the matter will now be entirely up to CoA if the hearing doesn’t happen in the near future, sources in the know told this newspaper that the panel is already seeking legal inputs. “CoA doesn’t have it in them to deny anybody of voting rights. If it is one unit, you can suspend them. But this is a different case altogether. TNCA, KSCA, MPCA, Haryana, Chhattisgarh all have issues, and pleas pending before the court. And then there are another 10 units that are partially-compliant, and there are just 18 more days. Unless the hearing happens in Supreme Court, sticking to the deadline will be tough,” said an official involved with CoA.

Meanwhile, with regards to BCCI elections, BJP is expected to play a prominent role in deciding who the next president of the board will be. While Rajat Sharma’s name is doing rounds for the post, one expects Jay Shah (son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah) to also be in the fray.