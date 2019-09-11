Home Sport Cricket

Psychology lectures for J&K players

Cricketer Irfan Pathan

Jammu & Kashmir mentor Irfan Pathan ( File Photo | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: THEY relocated to Vadodara as communication clampdown in the Valley had halted their preparations for the upcoming domestic season indefinitely. As the luck would have it, misfortune seemed to have followed Jammu and Kashmir cricket team even to Vadodara with players forced to stay indoor on Tuesday due to heavy downpour that has been lashing since Monday night. Already running late for their domestic season, which will start with the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this month, the J&K support staff has decided to organise a couple of psychology lectures for the players till the rain subsides.

“We got only four days to resume our preparations before rain played spoilsport. It’s been raining heavily since yesterday night making it impossible for the players to train. Given the situation we are in, it’s better to utilise the time and hold a couple of psychology lectures for these players, who were made to leave their families behind because of unfortunate circumstances,” one of the support staff told this daily. “The lectures will be about self-awareness. The players will be taught how to deal with pressure as the 26-member group also comprises half-a-dozen youngsters. It aims at making them professionals, who strive for a common goal irrespective of adversities they are facing,” the support staff added.

Meanwhile, the J&K mentor Irfan Pathan, who made the big move to Vadodara possible, looked satisfied with the players’ progress in the past four days. “The players were rusty when they assembled here last week. They are focused now and enjoying the session with trainer Sudarshan VP,” he said.

Speaking on the preparations, Pathan said, “We plan to play against Baroda teams if rain permits. Four teams from Baroda core group will compete against two J&K teams to give the latter match practice ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. We hope each J&K team gets at least five matches before we head for the event.”

It was also learnt that J&K selectors are expected to reach the city in a couple of days to shortlist the players to ensure they get enough time to train ahead of the Vijay Hazare tournament.

