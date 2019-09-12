Home Sport Cricket

Ashes: Australia win toss and bowl in fifth Test at Oval

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh and seamer Peter Siddle have been brought in for the tourists, with batsman Travis Head and paceman Mitchell Starc missing out.

Published: 12th September 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Josh Hazlewood (2L) celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow on the second day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley in Leeds. (Photo | AFP)

Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammates. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bowl in the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval on Thursday as they chase their first series win in England since 2001.

The tourists won at Old Trafford last week to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, meaning they will retain the urn regardless of the result in London.

But Paine said his side were "very hungry" to complete the job. 

To stand any chance of levelling the series, World Cup winners England will have to find a way to solve the riddle of the immovable Steve Smith, who has scored 671 runs in just five innings at an astonishing average of more than 134.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh and seamer Peter Siddle have been brought in for the tourists, with batsman Travis Head and paceman Mitchell Starc missing out.

For England, Ben Stokes is playing as a specialist batsman due to a shoulder injury. All-rounders Sam Curran and Chris Woakes replace Jason Roy and Craig Overton.

"It's a little bit overcast," said Paine. "If it was sunny, we'd have had a bat but there's grass on the pitch and hopefully we can take advantage."

England captain Joe Root said he would have chosen to bat.

"It looks a good wicket," he said. "There is live grass so it might move around a little bit early on but it's dry underneath. We can't win the Ashes back this week but we can draw the series. 

"There's plenty of incentive there and we'll do everything we can to win this game."

Teams

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (capt,wkt), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tim Paine England vs Australia Ashes Australia bowl
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp