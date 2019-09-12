Home Sport Cricket

Backing his technique has done Steve Smith wonders: Adam Gilchrist

If you don’t know what Steve Smith’s been doing since the start of August, you’re probably living under a rock. 

Published: 12th September 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith. (Photo | AP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you don’t know what Steve Smith’s been doing since the start of August, you’re probably living under a rock. At present, it looks like he can middle the ball with his ey­es closed with a walking st­ick. There has not be­en a single trick that Engla­nd’s bowlers haven’t tried, but Smith has literally traipsed past everything. That incident in South Africa seems like eons ago, and even Australian wicketkeeping legend Adam Gilchrist feels the same.

“His comeback has been extraordinary. He has been und­er great pressure. Those three kn­ew what they did was wr­o­ng, served a very tough penalty and utilised that time to comeback,” he said at IFIM Business School, where he was present as the brand ambassador of University of Wollongong. “Smith has comeback mentally tougher. His hunger is still there. He is probably making up for the 12 months he’ll never get back. He is going about in a very impressive manner and handled himself really well.”

With openers, including David Warner failing to deliver, Smith faced the new ball many a times in this Ashes. Up against the wiles of Stuart Broad and the express pace of Jofra Archer, Smith passed the test with flying colours on all occasions. 

Smith’s probably never owned a textbook on classical batting, but that’s never been a problem for him. It is this approach that has helped him score runs all around the world. His Test average in the subcontinent is 48. It’s 60 in England, 131 in New Zealand, and 41 in South Africa. 
“You cannot teach that technique. It is so unique,” remarked Gilchrist. “When Smith came first, everyone said he will not succeed with that technique. He was in the team; expectations were higher. When he failed, people talked about his technique. He went away and did try to change things.
“But he thought ‘No, I have to stay true to who I am’. That takes a lot of courage when all the greats, coaches and the textbook tell you to do something else. He has backed himself. That is to be admired. Everyone watching him bat is amazed now, trying to learn from him.”

‘Rohit should open for India’
Gilchrist feels that Rohit Sharma has it in him to succeed as an opener in Tests. “In India, I think, he can definitely play as an opener. He is world-class. If he wants to take up the challenge at top of the order, th­ere’s no reason as to why it will not work. He may need a change in mindset, especially overseas. In India, it suits him. He should be the one to do it. No one should force him.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith Adam Gilchrist
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp