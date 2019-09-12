Backing his technique has done Steve Smith wonders: Adam Gilchrist

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you don’t know what Steve Smith’s been doing since the start of August, you’re probably living under a rock. At present, it looks like he can middle the ball with his ey­es closed with a walking st­ick. There has not be­en a single trick that Engla­nd’s bowlers haven’t tried, but Smith has literally traipsed past everything. That incident in South Africa seems like eons ago, and even Australian wicketkeeping legend Adam Gilchrist feels the same.

“His comeback has been extraordinary. He has been und­er great pressure. Those three kn­ew what they did was wr­o­ng, served a very tough penalty and utilised that time to comeback,” he said at IFIM Business School, where he was present as the brand ambassador of University of Wollongong. “Smith has comeback mentally tougher. His hunger is still there. He is probably making up for the 12 months he’ll never get back. He is going about in a very impressive manner and handled himself really well.”

With openers, including David Warner failing to deliver, Smith faced the new ball many a times in this Ashes. Up against the wiles of Stuart Broad and the express pace of Jofra Archer, Smith passed the test with flying colours on all occasions.

Smith’s probably never owned a textbook on classical batting, but that’s never been a problem for him. It is this approach that has helped him score runs all around the world. His Test average in the subcontinent is 48. It’s 60 in England, 131 in New Zealand, and 41 in South Africa.

“You cannot teach that technique. It is so unique,” remarked Gilchrist. “When Smith came first, everyone said he will not succeed with that technique. He was in the team; expectations were higher. When he failed, people talked about his technique. He went away and did try to change things.

“But he thought ‘No, I have to stay true to who I am’. That takes a lot of courage when all the greats, coaches and the textbook tell you to do something else. He has backed himself. That is to be admired. Everyone watching him bat is amazed now, trying to learn from him.”

‘Rohit should open for India’

Gilchrist feels that Rohit Sharma has it in him to succeed as an opener in Tests. “In India, I think, he can definitely play as an opener. He is world-class. If he wants to take up the challenge at top of the order, th­ere’s no reason as to why it will not work. He may need a change in mindset, especially overseas. In India, it suits him. He should be the one to do it. No one should force him.”