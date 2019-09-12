Bring on Rabada! Shubman Gill can't wait to take on South Africa after Test call-up

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shubman Gill's talent is obvious to anyone who has watched him bat. So it was no surprise that the soft-spoken youngster was selected in the Indian squad on Thursday as a back-up opener for the three-Test series against South Africa.

"Like any other kid in the country would be, I am really excited and nervous. Test cricket is not that easy, but it will be a good challenge for me and I'm really looking forward to it," he said.

The kid from Fazilka in Punjab is not so nervous when he steps onto the field, though. And that is a trait which will keep him in good stead as he responds to the call of the national team. "Obviously it is a really big moment for me. Getting selected for the Indian Test team is big for anyone. But I am not focusing too far ahead," he said.

On Thursday, when the selection committee was drawing out names, he was focused on fulfilling his duty as captain of the India A team.

The youngster did a commendable job in his first-ever role as a senior team captain, guiding India A to a seven-wicket win over South Africa A. His 90-run knock in the first innings played a crucial part.

After a morale-boosting triumph under his belt, he can now tackle all the expectations surrounding him. Gill admits that thoughts about a senior team call-up and the pressure that comes with it do spring up sometimes.

"Obviously, I think about this stuff when I am not on the field. I think about it outside of it, like when I'm in my room or when I'm home. But once I go out onto the ground, then those things don't really come in my mind. Other things take all the space. Like today, in this match, I was captaining. I was only thinking about what field I can set or how I can get this batsman out," he said.

In this day and age of social media and exaggerated public attention, there is no way to ignore the 24x7 talk about team selection. Gill admitted that he couldn't shut out the speculation.

"You can't because there is so much going on," said the youngster who turned 20 less than a week ago.

There are big hopes from Gill. "Maybe the selectors felt that it is the right time to bring Gill into the Indian team. They've been very careful with him and I think he will do well," India A coach Sitanshu Kotak said.

Gill is unperturbed by the thought of going up against the likes of Kagiso Rabada. "I haven't really thought about it. I'll obviously think about not just Rabada, but all the bowlers in the South African team," he said.

He also feels that South Africa will come with a point to prove after the World Cup. "The Test Championship is going on and they want to underline their presence. They have good fighters in their squad," he added.

South Africa A skipper Aiden Markram was full of praise for Gill. "He is a great player. He'll definitely represent India in the future and for many years to come."