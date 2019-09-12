Home Sport Cricket

It's more than cricket this weekend in Dharamsala!

India will take on South Africa in the opening game of the three-match T20I series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's showpiece stadium on September 15.

Published: 12th September 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

The last international match played here was held in March 2017 in which India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the deciding fourth Test.. (File photo:AP)

By IANS

DHARAMSALA: An international cricket match after a long time in the picturesque hill destination of Dharamsala on Sunday has set the hospitality industry's cash register ringing.

Members of the industry expect arrival of over 20,000 cricket buffs, mainly from the plains of north India, to visit Dharamsala that has been luring a stream of Westerners and Buddhist scholars since Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has settled here.

India will take on South Africa in the opening game of the three-match T20I series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association's (HPCA) showpiece stadium on September 15. The HPCA is advising the visitors to get their accommodation booked before descending here as the town has just 56 registered hotels and guesthouses with a bed capacity of over 1,000.

Likewise, McLeodganj, the uphill quaint town that is the abode of the Dalai Lama, has around 91 registered hotels with a capacity to accommodate 1,000 people. There is no five-star hotel in the vicinity of this town.

"Almost all our hotels are booked well in advance from Thursday onwards to Sunday. The cricket craze is always a hit for the tourism industry," Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) Assistant General Manager Ashwani Soni told IANS.

He said even the nearby tourist destinations like McLeodganj, Palampur, Jwalaji and Chintpurni are packed to capacity.

Usually, during this season, the occupancy in Dharamsala on an average ranges between 40 and 50 per cent.

Match organisers said the HPCA stadium's popularity soared with the success of IPL and international matches in the past.

The last international match played here was held in March 2017 in which India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the deciding fourth Test.

"There is a great enthusiasm for the T20 match happening after two years. As it is a weekend, lot of people from neighbouring states are expected to come and enjoy the game," HPCA media-in charge Mohit Sood told IANS.

"It's a great boost for tourism and its allied activities. Opportunities galore for the locals to promote their cuisine and extend warm hospitality for which Himachal is famous among the travelers. We are expecting a full house and a great game of cricket," an excited Sood said.

The HPCA said most of tickets with a price tag from Rs 750 to Rs 1,200 have been sold out.

Divyang Nayyar and his wife Roopali, a couple from Chandigarh, said it's more than cricket for them this weekend. "Before witnessing the match in the evening, we plan to spend a day in nearby tea estates," Roopali said.

Others who want to mix cricket with spiritualism can visit Kangra, Baijnath and Jwalaji, known for prominent Hindu shrines. Most of these towns are within a 40 km radius of the stadium.

The mighty Dhauladhar peaks in the stadium's backdrop, the nearby British-era tea estates and the spiritual pull of globetrotting Buddhist monk the Dalai Lama, are going to give cricket buffs enough of time to relax and introspect.

McLeodganj is known globally for its rich Tibetan artefacts and traditional recipes like Tibetan dumplings.

"Seeing the response to sale of cricket tickets, we expect a record footfall of tourists this weekend after a long gap," said Pankaj Chadha, owner of the McLio restaurant in McLeodganj.

He said cricket here is always an added attraction for the tourists.

The HPCA stadium, one of the newest venues in the country, is situated nearly 4,000 feet above sea level and surrounded by majestic Dhauladhar ranges that make it one of the most beautiful grounds across the globe.

For the players, the HPCA is providing accommodation in the Pavilion complex, which has 32 huts made of imported wood.

The Pavilion, overlooking the stadium, is some three kilometres from the stadium.

The stadium figured first on the international cricket map in 2005 when it hosted a warm-up tie between the touring Pakistan team and the Indian Board President's XI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharamsala HPCA India vs South Africa
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp