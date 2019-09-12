Home Sport Cricket

KL Rahul dropped, Shubman Gill gets maiden call-up in India's Test squad against South Africa

Team India chief selector MSK Prasad made it clear that they want to give an opportunity to open the innings in Tests.

Published: 12th September 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:33 PM

From Right to Left: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

BCCI has announced India's 15-member Test squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa starting on October 2. 

Opener KL Rahul has been dropped citing poor form during the West Indies tour and Rohit Sharma will be given a chance to open the innings with Mayank Agarwal. 

20-year-old Shubman Gill was named a replacement for KL Rahul. Pace bowler Umesh Yadav has also been dropped with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav brought in as a replacement.

Team India chief selector MSK Prasad made it clear that they want to give an opportunity to open the innings in Tests.

India's first Test against South Africa will start in Visakhapatnam on October 2, while the second and third games will be held in Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23) respectively.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

