Home Sport Cricket

BCCI CoA does U-turn, observers won't monitor functioning in states

The Supreme Court-appointed COA, which last week extended the deadline of holding state elections by two weeks, had issued an ultimatum to state bodies to put their house in order by September 12.

Published: 13th September 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) met in the capital on Friday and addressed the various queries placed before them by state associations. Interestingly, CoA chief Vinod Rai also clarified the decision to appoint observers in the 10 state associations and said that they wouldnt be involved in any decision-making process.

When asked by IANS of the decision to appoint observers in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Bihar, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Pondicherry and whether the new BCCI constitution allows such appointments, Rai said that it was done only to observe the functioning of the states and the observers would not monitor any activity.

"The decision was taken because there were large number of queries. It is only to help. He is an observer, he is not participating in the decision-making. It is clear he will neither take decisions nor will he give any directions. He sits there and observes. He doesn't monitor. It is not a question of giving answers," Rai clarified.

But the mail sent to the state bodies had clearly said that the observers would guide the state associations in cricketing matters.

In the mail sent to the 10 state associations, in possession of IANS, the observers were given six terms of reference:

*To observe and guide the SCA's in cricket administration activities.

*To observe and guide the cricket operations team in formulating local cricket activities.

*To act as an observer in all the selection committee meetings.

*To assist the SCA in preparing youth development program for boys and girls.

*To act as a facilitator between the SCA and BCCI cricket operations team.

*To act as a facilitator between the SCA and BCCI finance observer.

Rai further said that while more states have complied, the CoA is yet to hear from some of the states. But Rai said that he is confident that elections will go ahead as planned and will take place on October 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Committee of Administrators BCCI
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp