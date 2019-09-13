Home Sport Cricket

Most of the Australians hate me, says Mitchell Marsh

Making a return to the Aussie Test side after almost a year, Marsh was exceptional with the ball in hand, as he got the key breakthroughs of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes.

Published: 13th September 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates taking the wicket of England's Sam Curran. (Photo | AP)

Australia's Mitchell Marsh celebrates taking the wicket of England's Sam Curran. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: After taking four wickets on day one of the fifth and final Ashes Test, Australian pacer Mitchell Marsh revealed that many people back home hate him for not cementing a place in the side after being given so many chances by the team management.

"Yeah, most of Australia hates me. Australians are very passionate, they love their cricket, they want people to do well. There is no doubt I have had a lot of opportunity at Test level and I have not quite nailed it, but hopefully they can respect me for the fact I keep coming back and I love playing for Australia, I love the baggy green cap and I will keep trying and hopefully I will win them over one day," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Marsh as saying.

Making a return to the Aussie Test side after almost a year, Marsh was exceptional with the ball in hand, as he got the key breakthroughs of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes. It was through his spell that Australia was able to come back into the match.

Marsh was named the team vice-captain ahead of the 2018/19 season but he had a poor series against Pakistan in UAE and he was not able to produce good results against India in December last year, as a result, he was dropped from the side.

The all-rounder revealed that he was battling with personal issues and as a result, it took a toll on him and he was unable to contribute to the side.

"I was not making runs, if you bat No. 4 for Australia you need to make runs. Last year was a range of stuff, a few things in my personal life. I lost a close friend to suicide at the start of the summer and when things like that happen, I did not handle it as well as I could have and that transitioned into my cricket at times as well. I understand everyone goes through tough periods in their life but I certainly did not handle it as best I could," Marsh said.

Marsh is playing in his first Test of the ongoing series and he said he wants to be a positive influence on the side even if he does not get opportunities in the playing XI.

"I wanted to come here and have a positive influence on this group, I think I have done that running the drinks and I just waited for my opportunity. I do not necessarily eat that bad, I am just a big eater, so I probably cut down my portion sizes a fair bit. There is no secret coach Justin Langer has certainly challenged me from a fitness perspective, he wanted me to get fitter and stronger and over the last six months I have put everything I have had into it," Marsh said.

The 27-year-old revealed that he was given a pep talk by the coach Langer to give his all with the ball in hand.

"I think in the past my role as a bowler has been to hold an end. JL came up to me before the start of play and at lunchtime and he just said 'go for it, attack, bowl the way you want to bowl', and I was a little bit, not shocked, but it gave me the confidence to go out there and give it everything I had," Marsh said.

"Maybe a change of mentality allowed me to bowl a bit more attacking as a player and it was fun. I want to be the best I can be at both batting and bowling, I don't really want to pigeonhole one of them. No doubt as an allrounder at times you certainly hit them better than you're bowling or vice versa but that's just something that happens in cricket I guess as an allrounder. I want to be the best allrounder I can be in both facets of the game," he added.

England ended day one of the fifth and final Test in the ongoing Ashes at the score of 271/8 here at the Oval.

After being put in to bat, the team kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and only Joe Root and Jos Buttler have been able to go past the 50-run mark.

Root was dismissed for 57 whereas Buttler is unbeaten on 64.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashes Mitchell Marsh
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp