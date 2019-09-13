Home Sport Cricket

Pavilion will be a reminder of my journey: Virat Kohli on getting stand named after him

Held at the Weightlifting Hall of the JLN Stadium, the occasion saw the Indian team in attendance as their skipper was duly honoured for his contribution to the game.

Published: 13th September 2019 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli addresses after the Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA unveiled a new pavilion stand bearing his name. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli addresses after the Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA unveiled a new pavilion stand bearing his name. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli who was honoured with a stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital, has expressed gratitude to the DDCA and the BCCI and hoped it will serve as an inspiration to budding cricketers.

"Thank you DDCA and BCCI for bestowing this honour upon me. The pavilion will remind me of my journey in life and in cricket but most importantly I hope it will serve as an inspiration for the next generation of young cricketers of our nation," said Kohli posting images from Thursday's event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

WATCH | Anushka Sharma kissing Virat Kohli's hand wins the Internet

The Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was also rechristened after the former Finance Minister, who passed away in August. Jaitley was closely associated with Delhi cricket scene and had been at the helm of the Delhi and District Cricket Association for over a decade.

Held at the Weightlifting Hall of the JLN Stadium, the occasion saw the Indian team in attendance as their skipper was duly honoured for his contribution to the game.

The rechristening of the stadium was done by Home Minister Amit Shah, DDCA President Rajat Sharma, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and the family members of Jaitley with an audio visual clip being played in the background.

India will next face South Africa in three T20Is and as many Tests beginning Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli BCCI Arun Jaitley Stadium
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp