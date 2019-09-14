Home Sport Cricket

Femininity doesn't limit choice of profession: Smriti Mandhana

As India's leading batswoman, Mandhana became the highest run-getter in ODI cricket when she fetched 669 runs in 12 games in 2018.

Published: 14th September 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana (Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team, has been a trailblazer for women's cricket in India. Having herself been a gender bender on the field, the 22-year-old sees cricket as - just a sport - and hates that the world at large still hasn't grown out of its limiting distinctions.

"I am fortunate that I come from a family that never distinguished between a boy and a girl. I had the freedom to choose my entire life and have been supported throughout by my family. However, when you step out into the world it seems very different.

"Women are made to conform to a set behavioural pattern and I fit into none of them as I took up a sport, which is till date called a 'gentleman's sport' despite every country having a competent women's team," she told IANSlife over email.

Mandhana was just nine when she was first picked in Maharashtra's Under-15 stateside. As India's leading batswoman, she became the highest run-getter in ODI cricket when she fetched 669 runs in 12 games in 2018. The stellar performance won her the BCCI honour of the 'Best Women's International Cricketer' in June 2018.

The ace cricketer said she is extremely proud to be a woman and does "not believe that femininity limits the choice of one's profession or physicality". It is the mindset that enables one with strength to pursue a choice, to accept a win or a defeat with the same grace and propels them to work harder.

ALSO READ | I'm a cricketer, not woman cricketer: Smriti Mandhana asks why there should be labels

Mandhana's foray into cricket, a sport followed like a religion in India, began when she was just six years old. Her father would take her brother to train, and a young Mandhana would just accompany them. "I slowly began to develop an interest in the game. I owe my success to my family. Had it not been for my father and my brother, I would not have been so closely associated with cricket," she said.

According to the cricketer, "I followed in my brother's footsteps. I used to wake up at 5 a.m., and wait for him to complete his cricket practice just so I could play the 10-15 balls pitched to me at the end. They used to be the highlight of my day and as soon as I would finish my 15 balls, I would start thinking about how I had to better myself for the next day's 15 balls."

There's no dearth of women like Mandhana, who, rising above gender-based social conditioning, have pursued their dreams without compromises and even made their mark in the fields of their choice.

But the burden of choice, gets further taxing for them when one doesn't just have to simply perform, but also constantly justify one's place in the game just because of one's gender.

"It gets frustrating when my male counterparts are questioned about their game or performance, whereas I am fielding questions on gender stereotypes and my ability to stay committed to the game on account of my gender," Mandhana said. "I only see myself as a cricketer. Why should there be labels when none are required?" she asked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Mandhana Indian Women's Cricket Women in Sports
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp