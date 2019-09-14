Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith goes past Inzamam-ul-Haq to script unique Test record

On the second day of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Kia Oval, Smith scored 80 runs and in the process registered his 10th consecutive 50+ score against England.

Published: 14th September 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Steve Smith, right, holds up his bat as he reaches his 50 runs during the second day of the fifth Ashes test match between England and Australia at the Oval cricket ground in London. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Australia's batting mainstay Steve Smith, who has been in incredible form in the ongoing Ashes series, has broken yet another record by going past former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-haq's record of most consecutive 50+ scores against a single opponent in Test cricket.

On the second day of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Kia Oval, Smith scored 80 runs and in the process registered his 10th consecutive 50+ score against England.

From 2001-06, Inzamam had scored nine consecutive 50+ scores against England. Third in the list comes former West Indies legend Clive Lloyd, who had also scored nine consecutive 50+ scores against England.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith unfazed by burden of Australia run-scoring

Fourth in the list is former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (eight consecutive 50+ scores against Pakistan), followed by Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka, who also had eight 50+ scores in a row against Bangladesh.

In the ongoing five-match Ashes series, Australia have an unassailable 2-1 lead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith Ashes Cricket Records Steve Smith Record
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp