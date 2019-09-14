Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith unfazed by burden of Australia run-scoring

Smith said he was able to shut out pressures and focus on the job in hand despite the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

Published: 14th September 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith

Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot against England. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Steve Smith refused to blame his inconsistent teammates for their batting failures during the Ashes after he again shouldered the run-scoring burden for Australia on Friday.

The former skipper scored 80 at the Oval -- his lowest total of a sensational series -- as the tourists were bowled out for 225, 69 runs short of England's first-innings total of 294 on the second day of the fifth and final Test.

Smith has now amassed 751 runs, a sizeable chunk of the team's overall tally of 2,508 runs over the entire series even though he has missed three of the nine innings after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

When he was asked for reasons for Australia's batting failures he said conditions had not been kind throughout the series but that players would learn from performing in unfamiliar conditions.

"We haven't seen any huge totals really throughout the whole series so it's not been easy," he said.

"There's always been something there, I felt. If you bowl in good areas for long enough then I think we've seen you'll get rewards."

"Playing in England is completely different from playing back home and you've got to find ways to play away from home," he added.

"Sometimes you need to change certain little things that can help you play in certain conditions and adapt accordingly but I think it will be a good learning curve for all of our batters."

Pressures

Smith said he was able to shut out pressures and focus on the job in hand despite the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

"I just sort of do my thing and what people say it doesn't really bother me, it's just each time I go out to the middle I love batting and I just want to bat and score runs and help out the team," he said.

"People can say whatever they like, nice things, bad things, whatever. It really doesn't bother me."

The 30-year-old, lbw to Chris Woakes, was disappointed not to reach his fourth century of a stellar series on Friday but said he had struggled with "flu" during his innings.

England paceman Archer took six wickets to put his side in the driving seat and Smith was asked whether a great rivalry could develop between the pair.

But the Australian said it was too soon to tell.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer claims six as England take charge of Ashes finale despite Smith heroics

"Who knows? When's the next Ashes series? I don't even know," he said. "Will I still be playing? I'm not sure. Who knows the answer to that? We'll see.

"He's a quality performer. He's got two five-fors in four Test matches (Archer has twice taken six wickets in an innings) and you don't get guys bowling 90 miles an hour growing on trees and with the skillset he's got. 

"He's a terrific bowler and there's no doubt that he'll gain a lot of confidence from his first Test series." 

Australia, 2-1 up, have already retained the Ashes urn but are aiming to win their first Test series in England since 2001.

England lead by 78 runs with 10 second-innings wickets remaining.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith Ashes England vs Australia Oval test
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp