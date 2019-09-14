Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli clarifies on MS Dhoni retirement, says Twitter post wrongly interpreted

Virat Kohli scored 82 not out on that night but his running between the wickets with MS Dhoni (18 not out) was a treat to watch for everyone.

Kohli tweeted the image of the epic game played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali where he can be seen celebrating the victory while being on his knees while Dhoni is walking towards him. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DHARAMSALA: India captain Virat Kohli has learnt "his lesson" the hard way after an innocuous tweet of his sparked rumours of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international retirement in a social media frenzy.

On Thursday, Kohli had tweeted a picture of him sitting on his hunches after beating Australia in a league game of the 2016 World T20 in Mohali.

Kohli scored 82 not out on that night but his running between the wickets with Dhoni (18 not out) was a treat to watch for everyone.

"A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test," Kohli had tweeted.

It led to rumour mills going overdrive till chairman of selectors MSK Prasad termed it as a "false news".

On Saturday, when Kohli was asked what was on his mind when he tweeted, the smiling skipper replied: "Mere zehen mein kuch naahi thaa yaar (I had nothing in my mind). I was sitting at home and I normally put out a photograph and it became a news item."

Social media can be a different beast for celebrities and Kohli once again got a bitter taste of it.

"I think it was a lesson for me, that the way I think, the whole world does not think that way. There was nothing in farthest stretch of my imagination (that it could be taken as retirement tribute) while putting that picture out on social media," the skipper said.

For him, the T20 International against Australia was one match he has not really talked about much in last three years unlike his other knocks.

"Like what did I write. I remember that game even now, every now and then. I never spoke about that game and so I thought I put up a post. Now people interpreted it in a different manner in which there was not even an iota of truth," said the disappointed skipper.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp