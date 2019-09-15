Ashes: Pat Cummins becomes leading wicket-taker in Test series

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Australia pacer Pat Cummins became the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Ashes Test series.

Cummins has claimed 29 wickets in the Ashes series.

In the fifth Test, 26-year-old bagged three wickets in the first innings while in the second innings he returned with the figures of 2-67.

Cummins has scalped seven wickets in the first Test, six wickets in second, four wickets in the third Test, and seven in the fourth Test match.

Cummins broke former Australian Wayne Clark's record of scalping 28 wickets against India in Test series without picking a fifer in 1977-78.

Cummins was also the vital member of the Australian pace attack in the ICC World Cup along with Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff. He had scalped 14 wickets in the tournament and was the second-highest wicket-taker for the side after Starc who had picked 27 wickets.