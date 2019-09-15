Home Sport Cricket

Players to watch out for in India-South Africa first T20I

India has not lost a single game after the World Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

Published: 15th September 2019 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma during the launch of a new jersey at a press conference in Dharamshala. (Photo | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After clean-sweeping West Indies in the all-formats, the Indian team will lock horns with South Africa in the opening game of the three-match T20I series at Dharamshala on Sunday.

Men in Blue will look to keep their momentum going in their second series after the semi-final exit in the ICC World Cup 2019 in July. India has not lost a single game after the World Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

On the other hand, South Africa will play their first series after their flop show in the World Cup. Proteas played nine matches in the tournament and managed to win three while one was abandoned due to rain.

ALSO READ | India vs South Africa: Heavy downpour in Dharamsala ahead of first T20

Players to watch out for India-South Africa clash:

Virat Kohli

India skipper Kohli is in a great form in the limited-overs of cricket. He had scored two back-to-back hundreds in the ODIs against West Indies and amassed a total of 339 runs in the ODIs and T20Is. He is also the second-highest run-scorer in the T20Is as he scored 2369 runs and is only behind Rohit Sharma who had 2422 runs in the shortest format of the game. Interestingly, Kohli is yet to score his maiden hundred in the T20Is.

Rohit Sharma

Indian opener and flamboyant batsman Rohit Sharma will look to continue his Windies form in the home series. In the two T20Is against Windies, he scored 101 runs while in the two ODIs he added 28 runs under his name. He will a crucial batsman along with Shikhar Dhawan to provide a solid foundation to the team.

Quinton de Kock

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock will try to give their side a happy memory in the India series after the early exit in the ICC World Cup. In the nine matches of the tournament Kock has amassed 305 runs. He will look to provide a better start for the team.

Kagiso Rabada

Rabada will lead the pace battery of the team as he had the amazing performance in the World Cup. He scalped 11 wickets in nine matches. He was highly praised for his speedy yorkers and out-swing bowling. The 24-year-old will look to get hold of wickets in the series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Quinton de Kock Kagiso Rabada India vs South Africa
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp