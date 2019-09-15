Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith wishes wife Dani Willis on first anniversary

The couple got engaged in July 2017, when Smith proposed to Willis atop the famous Rockefeller Centre in New York.

Published: 15th September 2019 03:40 PM

Steve Smith wished wife Dani Willis on their first wedding anniversary. (Photo | Insta)

By IANS

LONDON: Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith wished wife Dani Willis on their first wedding anniversary by sharing a romantic picture of the two on social media.

"Happy 1st wedding anniversary @dani_willis thanks for all of your support, guidance and love. I love you!" Smith said in a post on Instagram.

Smith, who has taken the ongoing Ashes by storm by scoring a record number of runs and a memorable double hundred, tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Willis on September 15 last year.

Smith has amassed a whopping 751 runs in just six innings with a highest score of 211 as he helped the Aussies retain the Ashes. Smith has averaged 125.16 bringing to the fore a comparision between him and the legendary Sir Donald Bradman.

