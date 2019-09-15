Home Sport Cricket

Two new faces in Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Hazare squad

The Tamil Nadu selection committee, led by M Senthilnathan, has gone in for a team with a good mix of experience and youth for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Published: 15th September 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu selection committee, led by M Senthilnathan, has gone in for a team with a good mix of experience and youth for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The team has been picked on expected lines, with two new faces in M Siddharth and C Hari Nishaanth. R Ashwin, a part of the probables, will miss out due to his national obligations. Murali Vijay will join the squad after the first two games. M Shahrukh Khan is the veteran opener’s replacement for those matches.

As per sources, Vijay Shankar is recovering from his finger injury. A call on his inclusion in the XI will be taken before the first game, against Rajasthan in Jaipur on September 24. Tamil Nadu’s attack looks potent, with a lot of variety in its ranks. “This team ticks all the boxes and I see no reason why we cannot regain the trophy,” remarked Senthilnathan.

“We have a good left-right combination in (T) Natarajan and K Vignesh or M Mohammed. Murugan Ashwin adds more bite and novelty to our spin bowling. Washington (Sundar) is handy with his off spin and we have our strike spinner in (R) Sai Kishore. Who makes the final XI will depend on the wicket and opposition.” New coach D Vasu feels that he’s got the team that he wanted, and is confident of a good show. “We are a quality side, and we’ve covered all bases.

I’ve seen most of them in action in TNCA league. At the camp in Tiruppur, I got to know them better. They are very responsive, and it boils down to how we execute our plans.” As has been the case, Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has again helped youngsters make the senior cut. “Hari Nishaanth was outstanding and thus got the nod. We will continue to reward players who do well in TNPL,” said Senthilnathan.

Dinesh Karthik (c), Vijay Shankar (vc), Abhinav Mukund, Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, Abhishek Tanwar, C Hari Nishaanth, J Kousik. RESERVE: Shahrukh Khan

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Hazare Trophy Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp