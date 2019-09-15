Two new faces in Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Hazare squad

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu selection committee, led by M Senthilnathan, has gone in for a team with a good mix of experience and youth for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The team has been picked on expected lines, with two new faces in M Siddharth and C Hari Nishaanth. R Ashwin, a part of the probables, will miss out due to his national obligations. Murali Vijay will join the squad after the first two games. M Shahrukh Khan is the veteran opener’s replacement for those matches.

As per sources, Vijay Shankar is recovering from his finger injury. A call on his inclusion in the XI will be taken before the first game, against Rajasthan in Jaipur on September 24. Tamil Nadu’s attack looks potent, with a lot of variety in its ranks. “This team ticks all the boxes and I see no reason why we cannot regain the trophy,” remarked Senthilnathan.

“We have a good left-right combination in (T) Natarajan and K Vignesh or M Mohammed. Murugan Ashwin adds more bite and novelty to our spin bowling. Washington (Sundar) is handy with his off spin and we have our strike spinner in (R) Sai Kishore. Who makes the final XI will depend on the wicket and opposition.” New coach D Vasu feels that he’s got the team that he wanted, and is confident of a good show. “We are a quality side, and we’ve covered all bases.

I’ve seen most of them in action in TNCA league. At the camp in Tiruppur, I got to know them better. They are very responsive, and it boils down to how we execute our plans.” As has been the case, Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has again helped youngsters make the senior cut. “Hari Nishaanth was outstanding and thus got the nod. We will continue to reward players who do well in TNPL,” said Senthilnathan.

Dinesh Karthik (c), Vijay Shankar (vc), Abhinav Mukund, Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, T Natarajan, K Vignesh, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, Abhishek Tanwar, C Hari Nishaanth, J Kousik. RESERVE: Shahrukh Khan