Home Sport Cricket

Australia were the better team in Ashes: Ricky Ponting

Ponting said the efforts of Paine's side should be congratulated even though they didn't manage to win the coveted series.

Published: 16th September 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Australian Cricket Team, Australia

Australian cricket team poses with the Ashes urn. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Tim Paine's men were the better side in the recently-concluded Ashes series against England which ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Australia retained the Ashes with a comprehensive 185-run victory in the fourth Test but let slip a golden chance to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001 as they conceded a 135-run loss in the tour finale at The Oval on Sunday.

"Australia will look at it as a series of missed opportunities," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"I think they've clearly been the better team. They've clearly played better cricket throughout the series. They should have won at Headingley."

He also said that the 2-2 result was not a clear reflection of how the series was played and how the visitors performed in the five-match rubber.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting eyes batting shake-up for Australia summer Tests

Australia were knocked out of the World Cup in the semi-finals by eventual champions England and retained the urn in England for the first time in 18 years.

Ponting said the efforts of Paine's side should be congratulated even though they didn't manage to win the coveted series.

"We shouldn't undersell how well Australia have played, and on the back of a pretty successful World Cup campaign," he said.

"The boys have been on the road for five months. Making a World Cup semi-final and retaining the Ashes 2-2, it's been a good few months for Australian cricket."

Australia will next face Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series at home beginning October 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ricky Ponting England vs Australia Ashes Tim Paine
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp