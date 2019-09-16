Home Sport Cricket

BCCI accepts Dinesh Karthik's apology on violation of contract clauses, matter closed

Karthik, in his reply, submitted that he went to Port of Spain on KKR coach Brendon McCullum's request and watched the match wearing the TKR jersey on the New Zealander's insistence.

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Monday accepted Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik's unconditional apology for violating a clause of his central contract by watching a Caribbean Premier League match from a participating team's dressing room.

India discard Karthik tendered an "unconditional apology" for violating BCCI's central contract clause by watching a Caribbean Premier League game from the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Trinbago Knight Riders' dressing room.

"The BCCI has accepted Dinesh Karthik's apology and the matter is now a closed chapter," a Board official told PTI.

As per the central contract, Karthik, who has played 26 Tests and 94 ODIs for India, should have taken permission from the BCCI before attending the match.

His contract bars him from being associated with any private league.

Karthik is the captain of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders but being seen in a Trinbago Jersey, while watching the match from the dressing room, prompted the BCCI to issue a show cause notice, asking why his central contract should not be cancelled.

Karthik, in his reply, submitted that he went to Port of Spain on KKR coach Brendon McCullum's request and watched the match wearing the TKR jersey on the New Zealander's insistence.

