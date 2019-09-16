For the first time in 47 years, Ashes ends in draw

Home Sport Cricket

The last series which ended as a draw between England and Australia was in 1972. The series was hosted by England.

Australian cricket team poses with the Ashes urn. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: With England winning the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval, the series ended at a 2-2 scoreline, the first time in 47 years that the Men's Ashes has ended in a draw.

Ever since the start of this century, both England and Australia have managed to win the urn five times each.

After being set a target of 399, Australia was bundled out for 263 runs in the final innings. Matthew Wade was the top-scorer for Aussies as he played a knock of 117 runs whereas Stuart Broad scalped four wickets for England.

Despite losing the Test, Australia managed to retain the Ashes as they had won the last series Down Under in the 2017/18 season.

Archer was given the Man of the Match award for scalping six wickets in the first innings of the match.

Aussie batter Steve Smith was given Australia's Man of the Series award whereas Ben Stokes was handed England's Man of the Series award.

Smith had an exceptional series with the bat as he scored 774 runs, scoring the most number of runs in a series this century.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes displayed an all-round performance, scoring 440 runs with the bat and taking eight wickets with the ball.

The first Test of the series was won by Australia by 251 runs at Birmingham.

The second match at Lord's finished as a draw and Stokes's heroics in the third Test at Headingley helped England level the series at 1-1.

However, Australia came back strongly in the fourth Test as they won the match by 185 runs to retain the Ashes.

The team from Down Under will next face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series whereas England will take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series and two-match Test series.

