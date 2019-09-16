Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli flaunts Anushka Sharma's initials on t-shirt

Published: 16th September 2019 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli addresses after the Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA unveiled a new pavilion stand bearing his name. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli showcased his love for his wife Anushka Sharma by flaunting a t-shirt with the actress's initials.

Virat shared a picture which shows him lost in deep thought and captioned it: "Caught in the moment. Pic credit @anushkasharma."

The skipper is seen dressed in a white tee with the letter "A" in red and a heart on it.

Anushka acknowledged the post with a heart emoji in the comments section.

The star couple were recently spotted in the capital. The two were present at the event where the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was rechristened after late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and a special stand dedicated to Kohli.

A video of Anushka planting a soft kiss on Kohli's hand took the Internet by storm earlier last week.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

