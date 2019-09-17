Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh in favour of shooting in 2022 Commonwealth Games

 Bangladesh joined India in making a late bid to get shooting included into the Commonwealth Games programme for the Birmingham edition.

Published: 17th September 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Shooting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bangladesh joined India in making a late bid to get shooting included into the Commonwealth Games programme for the Birmingham edition. Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, the country’s Sports Minister, in a letter to UK minister of state for the Commonwealth, the United Nations and South Asia, Tariq Ahmad, requested the latter to intervene and reverse the decision made by the 2022 Games Organising Committee. 

“You may be aware that football, cricket, archery and shooting are our potential games right now,” Russel stated in the letter. “In this context, I am writing to you with regard to shooting and its proposed exclusion from the Commonwealth Games 2022, scheduled to be held in Birmingham. It would be deeply appreciated if you kindly extend your personal intervention so that shooting may be included (...).”

Zahid also pointed out that excluding a sport’s athletes went against the grain of the Games’ official slogan — ‘The Games for everyone.’ He also said Bangladesh couldn’t push a case for shooting as they had no members in the Commonwealth Games Executive Council and in the Functioning Committees of the Commonwealth Games. Kiren Rijiju, India’s Sports Minister, had written a similar letter to Nicky Morgan, his UK counterpart last month. 

There is going to be a high-level meeting between Commonwealth Games Federation’s key members and the Indian Olympic Association sometime in October.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commonwealth Games Shooting Shooting in CWG
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp