Ben Stokes blasts daily for practising 'lowest form of journalism'

The daily's report claims that his mother's two children were killed by her ex in 1988, a few year's before the cricketer's birth.

Published: 17th September 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Stokes. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday lambasted an English daily for publishing details about his personal life and family, terming the act as "utterly disgusting" and the "lowest form of journalism".

Stokes said the newspaper article deals with "deeply personal and traumatic events" that affected his New Zealand-based family more than 30 years ago, according to a BBC report.

The Sun told the BBC it had received the co-operation of a family member.

In a statement on Twitter, Stokes alleged the report had "serious inaccuracies which has compounded the damage caused".

"The decision to publish these details has grave and lifelong consequences for my mum in particular," he said.

The Durham and England all-rounder added: "To use my name as an excuse to shatter the privacy and private lives of -- in particular -- my parents is utterly disgusting.

"It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism.

"I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family."

Stokes was England's World Cup hero and also scored an incredible 135 not out in the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley last month to help his side draw the series 2-2.

He added: "I am aware that my public profile brings with it consequences for me that I accept entirely. But I will not allow my public profile to be used as an excuse to invade the rights of my parents, my wife, my children or other family members. They are entitled to a private life of their own.

"For more than three decades, my family has worked hard to deal with the private trauma inevitably associated with these events and has taken great care to keep private what were deeply personal and traumatic events.

"On Saturday the Sun sent a 'reporter' to my parents' home in New Zealand to question them, out of the blue, on this incredibly upsetting topic. If that wasn't bad enough, the Sun thinks it is acceptable to sensationalise our personal tragedy for their front page.

"This is the lowest form of journalism, focused only on chasing sales with absolutely no regard for the devastation caused to lives as a consequence. It is totally out of order."

A spokesperson for the Sun was quoted as saying by BBC: "The Sun has the utmost sympathy for Ben Stokes and his mother but it is only right to point out the story was told with the co-operation of a family member who supplied details, provided photographs and posed for pictures. The tragedy is also a matter of public record and was the subject of extensive front page publicity in New Zealand at the time.

"The Sun has huge admiration for Ben Stokes and we were delighted to celebrate his sporting heroics this summer. He was contacted prior to publication and at no stage did he or his representatives ask us not to publish the story."

