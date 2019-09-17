Home Sport Cricket

Call to legalise sports betting gets louder

 The latest report of corruption in Indian cricket brings under light the Law Commission of India’s recommendation that sports betting should be legalised.

Published: 17th September 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Betting
By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The latest report of corruption in Indian cricket brings under light the Law Commission of India’s recommendation that sports betting should be legalised. The body was asked by the Supreme Court to file a report following suggestions from the Mudgal Commission, which probed the IPL corruption scandal in 2013. The Lodha Commission too batted for this step.

Last July, the Law Commission filed its report and said that legalising sports betting would result in revenue for the government as well as curb the generation and circulation of black money. But since it is an advisory body, it’s up to the Parliament and state legislators to decide. So far, there has been no news of this topic coming up for discussion.

Following reports of betting and match-fixing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), this issue again becomes relevant. Sports lawyer Vidushpat Singhania, who assisted Justice (retd) Mukul Mudgal in his probe, feels the recurrence of these unwanted incidents makes the case for legalising sports betting in India stronger.

ALSO READ | Two international cricketers under BCCI scanner for links with bookies?

“Other than generating revenue for the government, legalisation of sports betting will also help in keeping the operation clean. If betting syndicate operators are licensed, it becomes their prerogative to follow rules. To maintain a good reputation, they will have to make sure that everything is alright.

“If they notice a sudden jump in betting amounts or other irregularities, they can report it to the authorities. This can work as an alert,” Singhania told this newspaper on Monday.

As is well known, horse racing is the only activity on which betting is allowed in India. However, sports betting is legal in Sikkim. In Nagaland, it’s legal to bet on virtual reality games. Then there are fantasy games such as My Team XI and Dream XI, which require money for participation and offer monetary rewards to successful participants.

Singhania feels the presence of these games and their increasing popularity acts in favour of legalisation of betting on sports. “These games are different from betting, but similar in nature. There is some skill involved, which are akin to the skills needed in sports betting. You put money and choose a team and get rewarded if that team does well. If that is alright, why not legalise sports betting, which has other benefits.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL corruption scandal Sports Betting Match Fixing Cricket Betting TNPL TNCA Cricket Bookies
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp