Home Sport Cricket

Not sure how captaincy will affect me as a cricketer: Quinton de Kock

IPL regular de Kock, who won the final with Mumbai Indians earlier this year, is pretty familiar with the conditions in India.

Published: 17th September 2019 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Quinton de Kock. (Photo | AP)

South Africa's Quinton de Kock. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MOHALI: Newly-appointed South African T20 captain Quinton de Kock on Tuesday said the additional responsibility could be a double-edged sword but he is not thinking too much about it.

De Kock is one of the senior players in this new-look team and has been handed captaincy in the absence of Faf du Plessis as the management is looking to groom him ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

"Not too concerned to be honest. It is a new stepping stone in my career, gives me extra responsibility. Not sure if it would affect me negatively or positively," said the wicket-keeper batsman ahead of the second T20 against India here on Wednesday.

IPL regular de Kock, who won the final with Mumbai Indians earlier this year, is pretty familiar with the conditions in India.

Asked if he is prepared to play the mentor's role in the team, like du Plessis and Ab de Villiers played when he burst on to the scene, de Kock said: "I think they (Faf and ABD) gave me lots of room to play the way I wanted to.

I don't see it why that would change without them being here.

"Even they in their career have had to do the same thing we are doing. So we will take it as it comes. In the leadership group in the team we have had a chat (on grooming the youngsters). It is under control so far but we are still learning as part of a young leadership group."

ALSO READ | Pressure mounts on Rishabh Pant as India look to draw first blood against South Africa

De Kock said some youngsters could get a longer rope while some may not.

"I not going to put a number on it. For some it could be one, for some it could be 10, so can't really say."

It has effectively become a two-match series with the series opener in Dharamsala being washed out.

"It is a bit of a negative," said de Kock.

"We would like to have played three games against the Indian team. Leading into the World Cup, to lose out on a game in different conditions, it is not ideal but it is what it is."

After the IPL final, de Kock had made an interesting comment, calling the triumph with Mumbai Indies the biggest achievement of his career.

He still feels the same on the subject.

"It is the biggest thing I have won so far. What can I say. If we win a World Cup that would be the biggest achievement. IPL final is a big achievement for any cricketer. As cricketers we want to be part of IPL finals and World Cup finals. Everyone has opinion. My opinion is mine. It is the biggest thing I have achieved so far."

Asked about the Virat Kohli versus Kagiso Rabada contest, he added: "They both are good players in their own way. It will be a good contest. They like being very positive in the way they play."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Quinton de Kock India vs South Africa South Africa T20
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp