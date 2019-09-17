Home Sport Cricket

Rohit Sharma too good a player to not be playing all formats: India batting coach Vikram Rahtour

Rohit will be getting the opportunity to open in Tests at home but Rathour said the stylish batsman has it in him to succeed overseas also.

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MOHALI: Newly appointed India batting coach Vikram Rahtour feels Rohit Sharma is "too good a player" to not be playing in all three formats and backed him to do well as a Test opener in all conditions.

Rohit is one of the greats of white-ball cricket but has had a start-stop Test career. He has been given another opportunity in the five-day format, this time as an opener in the upcoming series against South Africa.

"He is too good a player to not be playing in any game. That is what is everyone is thinking. He has done so well in white-ball cricket as an opener so there is no reason why he can't succeed as a Test opener provided he gets enough opportunities," Rathour said ahead of the second T20 against South Africa here on Monday adding that, "If he comes good, he will be a huge asset for the team."

Rohit will be getting the opportunity to open in Tests at home but Rathour said the stylish batsman has it in him to succeed overseas also.

"At the moment, I am not too sure what the playing eleven for the first Test will be but if Rohit does well and is opening, why not," he said, when asked about the possibility of him opening on overseas tours.

The 32-year-old has scored more than 10,000 runs in limited overs cricket but has managed to play only 27 Tests, averaging 39.62, much lower than his ODI average of 48.52.

