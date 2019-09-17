Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Hima Das lead sports fraternity's wishes on PM Modi's birthday

Published: 17th September 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Various sports personalities on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

While legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar recalled PM Modi's clean India mission that has been an 'inspiration' to millions, India captain Virat Kohli wished the Prime Minister success in his pursuit of achieving his missions for the country.

"Happy birthday PM Narendra Modi ji. Your vision for a healthier and cleaner India is an inspiration for all. May you always be blessed with good health in life," tweeted Tendulkar.

"Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights," tweeted Kohli.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I pray for your long and healthy life," said ace sprinter Hima Das.

"Happy birthday to our respected and honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji.Thank you for all your efforts towards making our country greater than ever, sir," said Shikhar Dhawan.

"Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. God bless you," said ace boxer Vijender Singh.

"Happy birthday sir Narendra Modi. May you continue to inspire us all. Wish you long and healthy life," tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

"Birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. Wishing you health and happiness," said Hardik Pandya.

ALSO READ | PM Modi performs Narmada 'aarti' at Sardar Sarovar dam on 69th birthday

"Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji Wish you a very happy and healthy life," tweeted Wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Prime Minister Modi is in his home state for the day as Gujarat has planned a day of fanfare, prayers, and rallies.

