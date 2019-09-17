WATCH | West Indies cricketer Andre Russell announces arrival of first baby in unique way
JAMAICA: Star West Indies cricketer Andre Russell and wife Jassym Lora are expecting their first baby soon and the couple recently announced the gender of their baby in a unique way during a party here.
Taking to Instagram, Russell broke the news. In the short clip shared by him, he is seen holding a bat where he asked his wife Lora to bowl a big white ball to him. His wife then threw an underarm ball to Russell, who smashed it which bursts into pink smoke!
"So it's #GIRL?????? another blessing in my life it didn't matter if it was a girl or a boy, all am asking God for is a healthy baby #babyrussell," Russell captioned the clip.
The video soon went viral on social media, with his fans, friends and netizens congratulating the couple.