Youngsters have been told difference between fearless and careless cricket: Batting coach Vikram Rathour

The message conveyed was directed mainly at the likes of youngsters like Rishabh Pant, who have been often been criticised for his reckless choice of shots.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram Rathour

India's newly-appointed batting coach Vikram Rathour.

By PTI

MOHALI: The youngsters in the Indian team have got a clear message from the management -- to understand that there is a fine line between "fearless cricket and careless cricket", new batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Tuesday.

"At times, we over emphasise on technique. It is more about the mindset at this level, getting your gameplan right. As far as Rishabh is concerned, he is a phenomenal player, he just needs to sort out his gameplan, needs to bring in a little bit of discipline in his cricket," said Rathour on eve the second T20 against South Africa.

"All the young players need to understand that there is a fine line between fearless cricket and careless cricket. What the team management is asking from them is fearless cricket, having clear gameplans and playing with intent but at the same time, you can't be careless. I am sure they are smart enough to understand that."

The former selector was reacting to comments from skipper Virat Kohli, who recently said that a youngster should not expect more than five opportunities at the highest level.

"They (Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri) have said five matches but it is not going to be a specific number. What they meant was that you need to grab your opportunities when you get them. They (youngsters) have played so much of cricket. They have come though after doing so well. I don't think it is a massive issue. The team will be backing them fully."

Elaborating more on the expectations from Pant, Rathour said:"We want him to play all his shots. That is what makes him special, he is an impact player but at the same time you can't be careless."

Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey have made a comeback in the middle-order and Rahour is expecting them to seize their opportunities. But could they solve India's middle-order muddle?

"Those two are very fine cricketers who have done really well in domestic cricket. Shreyas has got a good start (in ODIs against the West Indies). Manish has done well in the past and made a comeback after performing consistently in domestic cricket. I am confident they will come good, they just need to be more consistent. India have begun their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year and there is a significant shift in the way they will approach their batting in the shortest format.

Kohli wants the team to bat deep, increasing the expectations from spin bowling all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar.

"We are fortunate to have so many all-rounders in this T20 team. Most of them can bat. In the past, we did not take T20s seriously but now we are preparing for the World Cup. These 20-21 games are very important.

"By batting deep, we can go harder in the beginning and we will be trying different things in the coming series and see what works for us," said the former India opener and selector.

On his new role with the national team, he added: "Extreme early days. I was laughing that my debut game was washed out at home (in Dharamsala). This (Punjab) is also home.

"I have been part of the system as a national selector from 2012 to 2016. I have seen and worked with most of them. Of course, this a different job. Coaching is something I really enjoy. I till take me some time to get used to it."

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

