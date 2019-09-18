Home Sport Cricket

Associations up in arms against CoA’s apex-council directive

Up in arms against this, several state associations have decided to write to the CoA, saying this should not happen.

Published: 18th September 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly, N Srinivasan attended a tele-conference featuring state units

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as it seemed that things are settling down and a majority of the state units under BCCI are heading towards elections, a notice issued by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Monday has caused fresh confusion. It says that the tenure and cooling-off clause applies to apex-council members also, not just the office-bearers.

Up in arms against this, several state associations have decided to write to the CoA, saying this should not happen. They are claiming this is against the Supreme Court order on Lodha commission recommendations and this was not mentioned when they submitted revised constitutions. Many of them are preparing for elections in the knowledge that such restrictions apply only to office-bearers.

A tele-conference was held on Tuesday evening, where representatives of around 32 associations took part. Former BCCI president N Srinivasan, former secretary Niranjan Shah, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly were also present. It was decided that all these units will write to the administrators on Wednesday and ask them to change this.

“The CoA’s directive has complicated matters,” said the president of a state unit who took part in the tele-conference. “It means we all have to revise the constitution again. This is not possible at the eleventh hour (last date to complete elections is September 28). Some of the units have already held elections following the new constitution which was approved by CoA. They were conducted under an electoral officer following guidelines laid out by the CoA. Now, they have to undo everything. How is that possible?”

The clarification issued by CoA means that persons considered eligible to contest elections might find themselves ineligible. A state association that has already held elections has senior office-bearers who have completed over six years in the apex council. This association is in a fix because going by the notice issued, the office-bearers concerned have to step down.

“The rules are clear and it’s not possible for the CoA to monitor every act of every individual. It’s up to the association members to ensure that rules are followed. Anyone to have completed six years in the apex council has to take a cooling-off break. If an association has elected someone who is not eligible on this ground, that individual has to step down. We will take a call after speaking to the concerned electoral officer,” a CoA member said.

The states concerned insist this is not on. “Once the election process has been started following a set of instructions, changing rules in the middle of it all amounts to violation of court orders. We will bring this up and also approach the court because the CoA is contradicting its own orders,” said a state association head.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Committee of Administrators BCCI State Cricket Association
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp