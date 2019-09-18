Home Sport Cricket

Difficult to rid sport of corruption: BCCI’s anti-corruption head Neeraj Kumar

The ACU doesn’t have punitive powers. Neither can it detain or interrogate suspects on its own, without the help of local police. This acts as a deterrent when it comes to fighting the menace.

Published: 18th September 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Former BCCI anti-corruption head Neeraj Kumar

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Delhi top cop and BCCI’s anti-corruption head Neeraj Kumar was at the forefront of the investigative agencies, which cracked one of the biggest scams in Indian cricket. From the 2000 match-fixing controversy to the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, the IPS officer had played his part in exposing the ugly face of the gentlemen’s game before joining the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in 2015.

With the image of the game suffering yet another blow following reports of corruption in various domestic T20 competitions like the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and Karnataka Premier League (KPL), Kumar is again in the spotlight. The 65-year-old, however, feels it’s impossible to free cricket of corruption.

“It’s just like saying that a city would be free of crimes. You can only keep such things (corrupt practices) under control but can never eradicate them completely. Players need to be educated. They should realise stakes are very high for them and one wrong move can end their careers forever,” added the 1976 batch IPS Officer.

Sharing his past experiences as the BCCI’s ACU head, Kumar said small-time cricketers are more vulnerable to corruption, which has not spared even some the biggest names of world cricket. “When former cricketers like Sanath Jayasuriya can stoop so low, then forget about local players featuring in these domestic leagues. The onus is on the organisers to keep their respective leagues free of corruption. Players have to be kept under constant vigil. They should not be allowed to mingle with strangers and outsiders while the league is on. Even these restrictions will have little impact if the cricketers agree to compromise their integrity.”

But Kumar felt the programmes carried out by BCCI over the years have started bearing fruit with more cricketers coming out and reporting corrupt approaches.

ALSO READ | Net fix: TNPL under Anti-Corruption Unit's scanner

The ACU doesn’t have punitive powers. Neither can it detain or interrogate suspects on its own, without the help of local police. This acts as a deterrent when it comes to fighting the menace.

“It affects the functioning of the unit. Despite the handicap, the ACU can tie up with local police if they have concrete evidence. The evidence can be shared with the cops and a joint operation can be carried out. We did that when we busted a betting racket at the Rajputana Premier League (in 2017). The action yielded result as several corrupt leagues were abandoned thereafter and many of those involved with them were forced to flee the country.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Corruption TNPL BCCI’s anti-corruption head Neeraj Kumar
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp