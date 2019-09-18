Home Sport Cricket

Indian skipper Virat Kohli wins toss, decides to bowl against South Africa in second T20I

Virat Kohli won the toss in the second T20I against South Africa at the PCA Stadium and decided to bowl first.

Indian team captain Virat Kohli with his South African counterpart Quinton de Kock flips the coin during toss before the 2nd T-20 match against South Africa in Mohali. (Photo | PTI)

MOHALI: India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the second T20I against South Africa at the PCA Stadium and decided to bowl first.

Speaking at the toss, Kohli said: "We are gonna bowl first. It's very difficult to defend and it's a great chasing ground. It's a typical Mohali wicket. The pitch is gonna play well too. (On his knock against Australia in the T20 World Cup 2016) Yes I remember it fondly. That is one of the best matches I have been part of. This ground has given me and the team great memories. We have been trying out youngsters. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed miss out."

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock said: "Everything's new for me. It's a new experience and I'm enjoying it. Me, KG, Miller -- we've played a lot here. We had a long camp before the series. The boys are hungry to play. We have three debutants. Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin and Temba Bavuma comes in at No. 3."

Playing XI: India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

