Home Sport Cricket

Need to look beyond World T20 when developing young talent: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly said that the bowling department, in particular, will be interesting to watch with the likes of Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini knocking at the doors.

Published: 18th September 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that India need to look beyond the upcoming World T20 when it comes to finding young talent and give them consistent runs in the senior squad.

"The most important thing for India is to not look at the World T20 next year. Before the last World Cup there was too much noise about it and that sometimes is not good. What they need to do is pick the best possible players and give them consistent opportunities, as there is some serious talent in the domestic circuit," Ganguly wrote in a column for the Times of India.

Ganguly said that the bowling department, in particular, will be interesting to watch with the likes of Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini knocking at the doors. "These guys, with time and maturity, will see (Jasprit) Bumrah, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), (Mohammed) Shami as their role models and this will be a healthy sign for Indian fast bowling. Spinners like Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep (Yadav), (Yuzvendra) Chahal will also keep everyone on their toes," said Ganguly.

He said that K L Rahul will now be under pressure to keep his number four spot in limited overs after losing the Test opening slot. "With Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) at the top as the best possible opening pair, K L Rahul will be pushed. He has lost his place in Test cricket due to indifferent form and the likes of Shreyas and Manish Pandey will keep him on his toes if he wants to hold on to the No. 4 slot," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly World T20
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp