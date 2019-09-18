Sydney Sixers re-signs James Vince for Big Bash League season nine

Home Sport Cricket

SYDNEY: England batsman James Vince has been re-signed for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season nine with Sydney Sixers on Wednesday.

The captain of Hampshire in England's county cricket competition, Vince played the second half of BBL season eight last summer as a replacement for fellow England team member Joe Denly and impressed the team management.

Vince has represented his country in all formats of the game and was part of England's World Cup-winning squad, playing his last ODI against Australia at Lord's in July.

The 28-year-old right-hander said he was looking forward to helping the club improve on last summer's semi-final appearance in the new five-team finals format.

"I'm delighted to be returning to the Sixers for BBL season nine. My family and I were made to feel very welcome at the Sixers and had a wonderful time living in Sydney. The SCG is an amazing stadium to play at and we had some great support there last season. I look forward to more of the same this season," Vince said.

"Having lost out in the semis in BBL|08 I'm hoping we can go all the way this time around. There is a huge amount of talent in the squad and some great people at the club. I'm looking forward to contributing to what is hopefully going to be a great BBL for the Sixers," he added.

Experienced Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd said Vince earned plenty of admiration during his eight-game stint with the Sixers in the last season.

"We are delighted to have secured James Vince as our second international player for the coming season. He made a huge impression within our group through his consistent performance in the vital number three position that assisted the team reaching the semi-finals," Shipperd said.

"As captain of his county Hampshire, and an England player, he brings great knowledge, leadership, and calm to our group," he added.

Shipperd also paid tribute to Vince's ability with the willow.

"He is one of the sweetest strikers of the ball in the world, with a rare purity of strokes on both sides of the wicket making him tough to contain," Shipperd said.

"Who can forget his breathtaking unbeaten partnership with Josh Philippe at the SCG? He will complement beautifully our opening duo of Philippe and Daniel Hughes," he added.

The upcoming BBL season will commence from December 17 and Sixers will play their first match against Perth Scorchers on December 18.

