Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli to felicitate Daljit Singh before Mohali T20I

Having been a part of BCCI's pitch committee since 2012, Daljit has ensured that the bent towards preparing pitches to suit the home team has been replaced by the idea of making sporting pitches.

Published: 18th September 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli addresses after the Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA unveiled a new pavilion stand bearing his name. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: His services to Indian cricket is unparalleled and as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief curator Daljit Singh takes charge at the PCA Stadium in Mohali for one final time on Wednesday, he will be felicitated by the Indian team skipper Virat Kohli.

Speaking to IANS, a senior board functionary said that a small felicitation has been planned for the man who has been working behind the scenes to prepare quality pitches across the country for the last 22 years.

"While he has retired from the BCCI's pitch committee, the Mohali game is his last and it was decided by the board that he will be felicitated by the Indian skipper at the start of the game for his invaluable services," the functionary said.

Having been a part of BCCI's pitch committee since 2012, Daljit has ensured that the bent towards preparing pitches to suit the home team has been replaced by the idea of making sporting pitches.

In fact, a chief curator of one of the international stadiums in the country said that it was due to Daljit that youngsters were able to enter the system and learn about the art of preparing wickets.

"In 2012, when he became the chairman he started certification courses and we had a 21-day workshop wherein theoretical and practical knowledge was imparted to us. For the first time, we had a curators' manual and that meant that youngsters had something in black and white that they could follow. He wanted curators to be given the same respect as match officials," the curator told IANS.

Another curator said that Daljit was instrumental in ensuring that tampering of pitches are done away with during domestic tournaments, especially in the Ranji Trophy.

"He was the one who suggested the idea of neutral curators. But he was a visionary who knew that a West Zone curator would have issues working in North Zone as he wouldn't be aware of the soil composition. So he also ensured that curators were appointed in their respective zones. He was an institution in himself and will be missed," the curator said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Daljit Singh BCCI Virat Kohli PCA Stadium curator
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp