WATCH | Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri felicitate veteran curator Daljit Singh

By PTI

MOHALI: Captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday felicitated recently-retired curator Daljit Singh ahead of the second T20 International between India and South Africa here.

The 77-year-old had retired as BCCI's chief curator earlier this month after 22 years of service to Indian cricket. He also oversaw pitch preparations for the game on Wednesday.

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli & Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc felicitate BCCI Chief Curator Daljit Singh for his unparalleled services to Indian Cricket. pic.twitter.com/H28lxdsnuF — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2019

Kohli and Shastri presented a memento to Daljit for his long service to Indian cricket.

Daljit is also a former first-class cricketer, having played 87 games for Punjab.