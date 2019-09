Guru Nanak outplay Loyola in University of Madras cricket tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Aravind’s unbeaten 120 helped Guru Nanak College beat Loyola College in the University of Madras A zone cricket tournament held at Guru Nanak College grounds.

Brief scores: Loyola College 235 in 41.4 ovs (Sarathraj 67, Barooah 56, Shudeesh 44; Arun 3/24, Ansari 3/41) lost to Guru Nanak College 236/6 in 37.3 ovs (S Aravind 120 n.o, Lingesh 50 n.o).

Sudharsana shines

Riding on Sudharsana Morrthi’s 88, George Town United Club defeated St Mary’s Club in a TNCA Fifth Division A Zone match.

Brief scores: V Division A: Chennai P&T Audit Recreation Club 132/9 in 30 ovs (Aravind Ram 44; Arjun 3/4) lost to Vepery Cricket Club 133/7 in 28.5 ovs (Mohan 5/36). George Town United Club 270/7 in 50 ovs (Morrthi 88, Viswanath 51, Sanjeevan 49; Mukund 3/42) bt St Mary’s Cricket Club 253 /9 in 50 ovs (Mohan 64, Stanley 45; Sanjeevan 3/57).