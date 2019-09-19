Home Sport Cricket

Mahmudullah fifty guides Bangladesh to tri-series final

Riding on Mahmudullah's 62 off 41 balls, Bangladesh posted 175-7, the side's highest total against Zimbabwe in Twenty20s.

Published: 19th September 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mahmudullah. (Photo | Twitter/ @ICC)

By AFP

CHITTAGONG: Mahmudullah struck a quick-fire half-century as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs to qualify for the final of their Twenty20 tri-series in Chittagong on Wednesday.

The hosts will face Afghanistan in the final on Tuesday in Dhaka, while Zimbabwe will finish their campaign against the same opponents on Friday.

Riding on Mahmudullah's 62 off 41 balls, Bangladesh posted 175-7 –- the side's highest total against Zimbabwe in Twenty20s —- before pacer Shafiul Islam and debutant leg-spinner Aminul Islam shared five wickets to bowl out Zimbabwe for 136.

Shafiul, playing his first Twenty20 international in nearly two years, claimed 3-36 while teenager Aminul also impressed, taking 2-18.

Mustafizur Rahman also took two wickets in the final over to finish with 2-38 as Bangladesh condemned Zimbabwe to their third consecutive defeat in the tournament, ending their chances of playing in the final.

Bangladesh took the upper hand in the game when Mohammad Saifuddin and Shakib Al Hasan struck in the first two overs before Shafiul reduced Zimbabwe to 8-3.

Zimbabwe soon slumped to 66-7, a position from where they could never recover despite some late blows by Richmond Mutumbami and Kyle Jarvis.

Mutumbami hit 54 off 32 balls, his maiden Twenty20 international fifty, with four fours and three sixes, while Jarvis added 27 off 20 balls, but they could never put Bangladesh under pressure.

Mahmudullah earlier led Bangladesh's batting charge with his fourth Twenty20 international fifty, which featured one four and five sixes.

Sent into bat first, opener Liton Das made 38 off 22 and put on 49 runs with debutant Najmul Hossain to give Bangladesh a positive start.

Neville Madziva took a stunning catch off Chris Mpofu at short third man to end Liton's innings and Bangladesh were soon 65-3.

Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim (32) added 78 for the fourth wicket to set up a possible score of close to 200 runs but Zimbabwe halted Bangladesh's progress with late strikes.

"We started well with the bat but couldn't finish the innings the way we wanted. That's an area we can improve. Bowlers backed it up brilliantly," said Bangladesh skipper Shakib.

Jarvis, who claimed 3-32, removed Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain in consecutive deliveries in the final over to create a chance of a hat-trick.

Mohammad Saifuddin hit six runs off the final two balls to ensure Bangladesh posted a strong total.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza lamented his side's batting in the first 10 overs.

"If you lose half your side within 10 overs, you're always behind the game," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahmudullah Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp