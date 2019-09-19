Stroll in the park for Virat Kohli's men against South Africa

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

MOHALI: India’s quest to find the right combination ahead of next year’s World T20 began in positive fashion on Wednesday, with a seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second T20I at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

Requiring 150 for victory, the hosts got the job done in the 19th over, as India went one up in the series after a washout in the first match. The bowling performance and Virat Kohli’s innings of 72 not out were the highlights of the day, apart from two brilliant catches.

The India skipper scored yet another half-century as the 30-year-old anchored the team with Shreyas Iyer. Shikhar Dhawan chipped in with 40, but was caught superbly by David Miller. The effort at long-on drew applause from the fans as the crowd, Dhawan and Kohli were left dumbstruck.

Kohli was exceptional from start to finish, as he hardly played high-risk shots and showed the youngsters in the team how to get a job done. The only disappointment for the home side was the failure of Rishabh Pant. The southpaw departed for only four. He was caught at short fine-leg off a delivery that he should definitely have put away. Maybe the pressure ahead of the match made things difficult for the wicketkeeper. Either way, his shot selection left much to be desired and the debate over his place in the side will continue for the time being.

There was a lot of talk with regards to the experimental bowling line-up India went in with. But the players selected did their job to perfection, restricting the Proteas to 149 in their allotted overs after Kohli had asked the visitors to bat first. India opted for three spinners while the visitors handed debuts to three — Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin and Temba Bavuma.

Deepak Chahar impressed the most, picking up two wickets while conceding only 22 runs, and the bowlers gave away only 24 in the final four overs. If not for Navdeep Saini getting hit for 16 in the final over, the total would have been even lower.

Newly-appointed captain Quinton de Kock (52 off 37) and Bavuma (49 off 43) were the only ones to shine for the visiting side. The home side started brightly, giving away only 39 runs in the first six but captain De Kock started in brilliant fashion and at one stage, looked like causing India a world of pain. It took a brilliant catch from his opposite number to shift the momentum back in the hosts’ favour.

De Kock mistimed a hit off Saini and Kohli came running from mid-off to pounce on it, the full house roaring in approval. The stand between De Kock and Bavuma yielded 57 runs. After that, none of the South African batsmen could get going as India’s bowlers tightened the screws.

Scoreboard

South Africa: Hendricks c Sundar b Chahar 6, De Kock c Kohli b Saini 52, Bavuma c Jadeja b Chahar 49, Van der Dussen c&b Jadeja 1, Miller b Hardik 18, Pretorius (not out) 10, Phehlukwayo (not out) 8. Extras (lb 5) 5, Total (5 wkts; 20 ovs) 149. FoW: 1-31, 2-88, 3-90, 4-126, 5-129. Bowling: Sundar 3-0-19-0, Chahar 4-0-22-2, Saini 4-0-34-1, Hardik 4-0-31-1, Krunal 1-0-7-0.

India: Rohit lbw Phehlukwayo 12, Dhawan c Miller b Shamsi 40, Kohli (not out) 72, Pant c Shamsi b Fortuin 4, Iyer (not out) 16. Extras (lb 2, w 5) 7, Total (3 wkts; 19 ovs) 151. FoW: 1-33, 2-94, 3-104. Bowling: Rabada 3-0-24-0, Nortje 3-0-27-0, Phehlukwayo 3-0-20-1, Pretorius 3-0-27-0, Shamsi 3-0-19-1, Fortuin 4-0-32-1.