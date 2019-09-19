Home Sport Cricket

This day, that year: Relive Yuvraj Singh's six sixes off Stuart Broad

In the 19th over of the innings, the left-handed batsman from Punjab made sure England paid the price for their over-aggressiveness and hit six maximums of consecutive deliveries from Broad.

Published: 19th September 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Yuvraj Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: September 19, 2007, a date which Indian cricket fans can never forget. It was on this very day back when former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh set Kingsmead on fire hitting six sixes in an over bringing the world to its feet.

In the first edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa, India were in a tight spot as they had to beat England in their group game to keep their chances alive of making it to the semi-finals in Durban.

The drama began when the Men in Blue were on 171/3 at the end of the 18th over in their first innings. With Yuvraj and then skipper M.S. Dhoni at the crease the duo was looking to finish off on a high by collecting as many runs in the death overs.

Yuvraj smashed Andrew Flintoff for two fours in the 18th over, which infuriated the England bowler. The pair got involved in a big altercation which came to an end after the intervention from the on-field umpires.

However, what the verbal altercation did was that it pumped up Yuvraj and it was Stuart Broad who bore the brunt of his onslaught in the very next over.

ALSO READ | Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen

In the 19th over of the innings, the left-handed batsman from Punjab made sure England paid the price for their over-aggressiveness and hit six maximums of consecutive deliveries from Broad.

The first one went over deep mid-wicket, the next over backward square leg, the third one over wide long-off, then a swat over deep point to a full toss, the fifth one a hoick over square leg and finally a massive hit over wide long-on.

In the process, the Punjab-lad rocketed away to a 12-ball half-century and it was also the first time it happened in a T20I. It remains the fastest half-century till date in the shortest format of the game.

The southpaw eventually finished on 58 (three 4s and seven 6s) in 16 balls as India amassed 218 for 4. In reply, England were restricted to 200/6 giving and conceded an 18-run defeat.

India eventually went on became World T20 champions when they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final on September 24 in Johannesburg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuvraj Singh Stuart Broad six sixes in an over
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp