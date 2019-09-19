Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli surpasses Rohit Sharma as all-time leading run-scorer in T20s

Kohli started the match on 2,369 runs in 65 innings to Rohit's 2,422 runs in 88 innings.

Published: 19th September 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MOHALI: Captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday got past his deputy Rohit Sharma as the leading run-scorer in T20 internationals after his unbeaten 72 helped India record a facile seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the second T20 international here on Wednesday.

Kohli started the match on 2,369 runs in 65 innings to Rohit's 2,422 runs in 88 innings.While opener Rohit got out LBW to Andile Phehlukwayo for just 12, Kohli went on to notch up his 22nd half century in T20 internationals and also surpass Rohit at the top of the T20 run-scoring charts.

Kohli now has 2,441 runs from 66 innings to Rohit's 2,434 from 89 innings. In third is New Zealand's Martin Guptill who has 2,283 runs from 75 innings.

ALSO READ | Don't know how he manages that consistency: Deepak Chahar on Virat Kohli

Kohli's innings on Wedesday was studded with four fours and three sixes and he took 52 balls to remain unconquered on 72. Kohli also took a stunning catch running to his left from mid-off off Navdeep Saini's bowling in the 12th over to send counterpart Quinton de Kock (52 off 37 balls; 8x4) back in the hut and stymie South Africa's run-flow as they ended up with 149/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

India then posted 151/3 in 19 overs largely due to Kohli's exploits. The two sides next meet in the final T20 encounter at Bengaluru on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli T20 Runs India vs South Africa
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp