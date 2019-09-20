Home Sport Cricket

All-India coaching staff will pave way for strong future of cricketers: Ravi Shastri

Shastri shared pictures with National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid and senior men's team fielding coach R Sridhar.

Published: 20th September 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri attends a net batting session. (Photo | PTI)

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri attends a net batting session. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Men's cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that an all India coaching lineup will pave the way for a strong future of coaches and cricketers in the country.

Shastri shared pictures with National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid and senior men's team fielding coach R Sridhar.

"An all-India line up in the coaching staff will only pave way for a strong future of Indian coaches and cricketers - with #RahulDravid @coach_rsridhar. #BArun #VikramRathour #TeamIndia," Shastri tweeted.

On Aug 16 it was announced that Shastri would continue to coach India. His tenure has been extended till ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

ALSO READ | Rahul Dravid spends time with Indian players ahead of third T20I

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy - had said that Shastri was the perfect candidate for the coaching job as he knows the team well.

After being re-appointed as the coach, Shastri had said: "First, I would like to thank CAC Shantha, Kapil, and Anshu for having the faith in me to continue for another 26 months. It is a privilege and honour to be a part of the Indian team setup".

Former cricketer Dravid was appointed as the head of NCA on July 9 this year. He has been tasked with looking after all cricket-related activities at the academy and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and the support staff at the NCA.

India recently defeated South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series whereas the first match of the series was abandoned due to rain.

The team will face Proteas in the third and final T20I on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shastri Rahul Dravid National Cricket Academy
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp