Home Sport Cricket

England's Jofra Archer rewarded with contracts after impressive debut season

The Barbados-born Archer, who only became England qualified earlier this year, is one of 10 players to receive a Test deal for the 2019/20 season.

Published: 20th September 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer (File| AP)

By AFP

LONDON: England paceman Jofra Archer has been awarded a central contract for Test and white-ball cricket for the first time after making an impact during the World Cup and the Ashes.

Archer, 24, was England's leading wicket-taker in their triumphant World Cup campaign. He then took 22 wickets at an average of 20.27 in four Tests against Australia. His bowling touched speeds in the mid-90-miles-per-hour range in a scintillating debut international summer.

The Barbados-born Archer, who only became England qualified earlier this year, is one of 10 players to receive a Test deal for the 2019/20 season. Another is opener Rory Burns, who cemented his spot at the top of the order with some battling performances in the Ashes.

Spin duo Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have lost their central Test contracts but are in a list of 12, also including Joe Denly, to be handed less lucrative white-ball deals.

Moeen was dropped from the World Cup squad towards the end of the group stage before a dismal showing in the Ashes opener. He did not appear for the rest of the series.

Rashid was a regular for England in the Test side last year but lost his place during the winter tour of the West Indies and was unused against Australia, although he is a regular in captain Eoin Morgan's white-ball set-up.

Test contracts: J. Anderson (Lancashire), J. Archer (Sussex), J. Bairstow (Yorkshire), S. Broad (Nottinghamshire), R. Burns (Surrey), J. Buttler (Lancashire), S. Curran (Surrey), J. Root (Yorkshire), B. Stokes (Durham), C. Woakes (Warwickshire).

White-ball contracts: M. Ali (Worcestershire), J. Archer (Sussex), J. Bairstow (Yorkshire), J. Buttler (Lancashire), J. Denly (Kent), E. Morgan (Middlesex), A. Rashid (Yorkshire), J. Root (Yorkshire), J. Roy (Surrey), B. Stokes (Durham), C. Woakes (Warwickshire), M. Wood (Durham).

Increment contracts: T. Curran (Surrey), J. Leach (Somerset).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jofra Archer central contract
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp