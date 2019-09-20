Home Sport Cricket

Mohammed Shami backs PM Modi's move to ban single-use plastic

Shami urged the citizens of the country to back the cause and help PM Modi in making India a plastic-free nation.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AMROHA: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic in a programme organised by Hindustan Petroleum in Amroha.

"We all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started an initiative of cleaning the country be it Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or banning plastic in the country. We all must come forward and support Prime Minister's initiatives and be the pacesetters for the cause," Shami told reporters.

During PM Modi's last radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' and also during the Independence Day speech, he had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"There are many ill effects of plastic on the environment. We should use plastic as less as possible and should take it away from our children," Shami said.

Shami had a dream run during the ICC World Cup 2019. The right-handed bowler took 14 wickets in just four games, which included a hat-trick against Afghanistan.

