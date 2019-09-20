Nishaanth likely in TN XI for Hazare Trophy

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After solid outings in the last Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), C Hari Nishaanth was selected in the Tamil Nadu squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy.Along with N Jagadeesan, the 23-year-old southpaw performed opening duties for runners-up Dindigul Dragons, and notched up 332 runs in 10 innings with four fifties, ending as the fourth-highest run-getter of the season.

That apart, Nishaanth had also impressed those monitoring him during the state’s probables camp in Tiruppur, a week ago. The think-tank and selectors are impressed with his attacking style of batting, apart from good fielding skills.

With Murali Vijay unavailable for Tamil Nadu’s first two games, and Vijay Shankar still recovering from a thumb injury, many believe that Nishaanth might make the cut for the first game, in Jaipur next Tuesday.

“I wanted to use TNPL to make an impression. I am happy that my performances got noticed,” said Nishaanth. “I feel that my strength while batting is making the most of the powerplay. At the camp, I worked on the mental aspect of my game. If I get an opportunity, I will certainly give my best.’’ Tamil Nadu assistant coach R Prasanna also felt that Nishaanth was a good fit for the team, especially in terms of the white ball. “We had an excellent preparatory camp. Hari was very impressive. He has a very good future in white-ball cricket. He has an excellent mindset for the shorter formats. He is aggressive from the word go, and also knows how to pace his game as per the situation. He is an outstanding fielder. He has a very good chance to make the cut this season.”

Dindigul’s run to the final was mainly catalysed by the team’s opening stands, which saw both Jagadeesan and Nishaanth construct their innings with a lot of tact and maturity.“Hari was outstanding in TNPL. He combined brilliantly with Jagadeesan,” said Dindigul teammate NS Chaturved.

“He knew when to attack, when to slow down, and rotated the strike very well. He is mentally very strong, and that is his plus point.”

State selection committee chairman M Senthilnathan too lavished praise on Nishaanth. “He was outstanding in TNPL. He is certainly a very bright prospect. He knows his job well and sticks to the role allotted to him. We had a good preparatory camp. The boys are high on confidence and I hope they carry the same into the tournament.”