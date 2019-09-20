Home Sport Cricket

Rush hour for Mumbai as deadline for holding cricket association election approaches

Still to appoint electoral officer and September 28 deadline nearing, heavyweight unit in danger of losing voting right.

Published: 20th September 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time the state associations are expected to expedite the process of holding elections before September 28 and become eligible to vote at the BCCI annual general meeting slated for October 22, some big names are looking increasingly unlikely to make the cut.

The associations of Tamil Nadu and Haryana are more or less certain to miss the deadline. Mumbai Cricket Association is also facing a race against time. With just over a week to go, they are still to appoint an electoral officer. Finalising the electoral college, formalising election protocols and conducting polls under the election officer is a Herculean task, considering the circumstances and time remaining.

“We are aware of the deadline, and we are taking legal opinion on how to appoint an electoral officer. A clearer picture is expected tomorrow,” said Navin Shetty, who is part of a four-member ad-hoc committee running the MCA, along with the CEO. Before an electoral officer is appointed, the MCA cannot start the election process.

The MCA had wanted former Maharashtra Law Commission chairman DN Chaudhary as electoral officer. But he turned down the offer, saying that holding elections in the body at the moment would amount to breach of a Supreme Court order. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the BCCI has directed MCA to look for somebody else.

Even if the MCA appoints an electoral officer at the earliest, holding elections by September 28 may not be possible. “We have to give the members a notice of 15 days before calling the annual general meeting where we can hold elections. We are trying to figure out how to complete everything,” said Shetty.
CoA chief Vinod Rai has said that failure to complete elections in accordance with the new constitution by September 28 will result in the loss of voting right at the BCCI AGM. He added that states which fail to do it will continue to receive assistance.

The MCA is among the units that have had amended constitutions approved by the CoA, but still to submit the registered version. On top of this, it also has to address a host of other issues to retain its voting right. How they manage everything or whether they stay out of the BCCI’s election process has to be seen. So far, the CoA has maintained that the deadlines will not be relaxed. If they stick to that stand, Mumbai could be in trouble.

