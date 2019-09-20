Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly inaugurates Kolkata's first cricket-themed restaurant

Centrally located (2A, Congress Exhibition Road, at Park Circus), 'Pavilion' is the first of its kind, where cricket lovers can enjoy delicious food with feel of cricketers' presence around them.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday inaugurated the city's first cricket-themed restaurant called 'Pavilion'

Centrally located (2A, Congress Exhibition Road, at Park Circus), 'Pavilion' is the first of its kind, where cricket lovers can enjoy delicious food with feel of cricketers' presence around them, a statement said.

More than 100 cricket memorabilia have been placed in the restaurant with signatures of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, M.S. Dhoni, V.V.S. Laxman, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, David Warner and almost all the prominent members of the present Indian team and the Indian Premier League (IPL) stars.

Inside this newly conceptualized restaurant, cricket enthusiasts can find bats, balls, helmets, jerseys, neckties, used and signed by the legends of the sport.

Autographs of England, India, Pakistan, Australia and different IPL team members together on bats, jerseys, sheets (with photos of them) are also there.

"It's a lovely place to enjoy cricket along with delicious food. It's cozy and casual. I have seen several cricket-themed restaurants in other countries like Sri Lanka, UK. But this one is different as it has so many authentic memorabilia, it's a must-visit place for ardent fans of cricket and food," Ganguly said.

This rich and massive collection of cricket memorabilia has been collected by Moin Bin Moksud over a period of twenty years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Pavilion cricket-themed restaurant
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp