Virat Kohli's 'Tere Naam' swag on Twitter

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's throwback moment on Twitter has set off a buzz, with fans comparing his hairstyle from the younger days with Salman Khans distinct hairdo in the hit movie "Tere Naam".

On Friday, Virat took to Twitter to share the throwback photograph of himself.

"Me looking at my younger self going #Throwback #16yearsold," he wrote along with the photograph.

In the first image, the style icon can be seen posing for a portrait photograph in his teens, and in the second he looks fit in a casual T-shirt.

For the fans, the image brought them memories of Salman's character Radhey in "Tere Naam", and his iconic hairstyle.

"Your younger hairstyle was the same as Salman Khan hairstyle in 'Tere Naam'," one user wrote, while another exclaimed: "Wow".

Kohli has set a benchmark in the Indian cricket team when it comes to fitness. The flamboyant batsman has always been vocal about inculcating the habit of eating right and staying fit.

On Wednesday, Kohli became the highest T20I run-getter after he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs as India defeated South Africa by seven wickets.

Kohli has now 2,441 runs under his belt in the shortest format of the game from 77 matches, surpassing his teammate Rohit Sharma, who has 2,434 runs from 97 matches. The third position is held by New Zealand batter Martin Guptill with 2,283 runs.

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on September 22 at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.