After Supreme Court relief, state associations may seek extension

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Friday cleared crucial roadblocks coming in the way of the state associations holding elections. The bench of Justice SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao ruled that the contentious clause of non-elected apex council members coming under the tenure/cooling-off rule has been removed. The notice period required to call annual general meeting was also waived.

This means officials like Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly and a few others remain eligible to contest polls. Had the tenure rule not been relaxed, they could not have continued. While most of the state units were ready to go to polls, here’s a look at those who had problems before Friday’s order...

Tamil Nadu: It’s a victory of sorts, considering that Friday’s order came following an interlocutory application filed by the association. But they still have to incorporate changes in the constitution in consultation with amicus curiae PS Narasimha and get them approved. Officials have called an executive committee meeting on Monday. Among other things, they have to look for a new set of office-bearers who fulfil the qualification criteria.

Karnataka: Waiving of the notice period and tenure/cooling-off clause being applicable to office-bearers only comes as a relief. All existing office-bearers have completed terms and will make way for a new set of officials. The KSCA is not sure if it can complete everything by September 28. “We’ve requested for an extension of the deadline. If it’s accepted, we hold elections after September 28. If not, we have to do it before that date,” said an KSCA office-bearer who will be completing his term.

Bengal: Going to polls on September 28, but there will be no election. Ganguly and Avishek Dalmiya will be elected unopposed as president and secretary, respectively. Ganguly completes six years in 2020, when he has to take the cooling-off break. This is the first time that he was supposed to face elections, after becoming the president in 2015. But the opposition could not field any candidate due to uncertainty over eligibility and other complications in the run-up to the AGM.

Mumbai: The MCA has got a lifeline following the order that the notice period for the AGM can be relaxed. Run by an ad-hoc committee, the association has questions regarding voting rights of former players and the formation of electoral college. Officials will meet amicus curiae soon. September 28 remains a difficult target to meet, considering that filing of nominations for six posts and scrutinizing will take time.

Madhya Pradesh: Another association likely to seek an extension of the September 28 deadline. Officials say whether they can complete everything within the stipulated time depends on the outcome of their discussion with the amicus curiae early next week. With little time remaining and lots of formalities to complete, this association is also going to face a race against time.